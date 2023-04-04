Who else feels like they are coming out of hibernation as spring is finally bringing us warmer days? After months of being cooped up, we are ready to get out moving in the sunshine and it doesn't hurt to look good while doing it.

Sweaty Betty, a popular activewear brand, delivers cute workout apparel that is sculpting and sweat-wicking to keep you stylish even in the midst of a heart-pumping, sweat-dripping exercise circuit. Their leggings, designed for your best performance, are a favorite of superstar Halle Berry. She has previously recommended their Super Sculpt High-Waisted Leggings which she considers an everyday essential in an Amazon live stream. Currently, these celeb-loved leggings are on sale for 50% off during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale.

The flattering leggings aren't the only awesome deal you can score during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale. With over 450 items discounted, you can save up to 70% during this spring sales event. From comfy running tanks to fashionable sports bras to performance swimwear and everything in between, the Archive Sale is a great excuse to stock up on your activewear.

Shop Sweaty Betty Sale

With so many impressive deals during this event, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks to shop during the Sweaty Betty Archive Sale.

Fast Lane Running Jacket Sweaty Betty Fast Lane Running Jacket The cinched silhouette provides a flattering fit for your next run. Along with having breathable mesh on the back, the fabric is water-resistant for any inclement weather you may encounter. $138 $69 Shop Now

Focus Training Tank Sweaty Betty Focus Training Tank If a flowy workout top is more your thing, check out this lightweight tank with dropped him for extra coverage in the back. $58 $34 Shop Now

Pennine Zip Up Sweaty Betty Pennine Zip Up It's always nice to have a cozy fleece on hand especially if it has multiple zippered pockets. You can currently pick from three color options of this Sherpa fleece that are all on sale. $168 $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Save Up to $475 On Echelon Exercise Bikes to Crush Your Home Workouts

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

The 35 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Spring Adventures