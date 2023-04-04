Shopping

Sweaty Betty Workout Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Their Archive Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Sweaty Betty

Who else feels like they are coming out of hibernation as spring is finally bringing us warmer days? After months of being cooped up, we are ready to get out moving in the sunshine and it doesn't hurt to look good while doing it.

Sweaty Betty, a popular activewear brand, delivers cute workout apparel that is sculpting and sweat-wicking to keep you stylish even in the midst of a heart-pumping, sweat-dripping exercise circuit. Their leggings, designed for your best performance, are a favorite of superstar Halle Berry. She has previously recommended their Super Sculpt High-Waisted Leggings which she considers an everyday essential in an Amazon live stream. Currently, these celeb-loved leggings are on sale for 50% off during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale.

Super Sculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Super Sculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Super Sculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings

Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple.

$108$54

The flattering leggings aren't the only awesome deal you can score during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale. With over 450 items discounted, you can save up to 70% during this spring sales event. From comfy running tanks to fashionable sports bras to performance swimwear and everything in between, the Archive Sale is a great excuse to stock up on your activewear. 

Shop Sweaty Betty Sale

With so many impressive deals during this event, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks to shop during the Sweaty Betty Archive Sale.

All Day Wrap Waist Tank
All Day Wrap Waist Tank
Sweaty Betty
All Day Wrap Waist Tank

How adorable is this wrap tank? It's made with sweat-wicking material that's also soft and lightweight. 

$58$34
All Day Wrap Waist 7/8 Leggings
All Day Wrap Waist 7/8 Leggings
Sweaty Betty
All Day Wrap Waist 7/8 Leggings

Who doesn't love a matching set? The leggings that match the top above are also on sale right now. 

$88$52
Fast Lane Running Jacket
Fast Lane Running Jacket
Sweaty Betty
Fast Lane Running Jacket

The cinched silhouette provides a flattering fit for your next run. Along with having breathable mesh on the back, the fabric is water-resistant for any inclement weather you may encounter.

$138$69
Athlete 9" Seamless Workout Shorts
Athlete 9" Seamless Workout Shorts
Sweaty Betty
Athlete 9" Seamless Workout Shorts

Prefer a workout short for spring? These flattering shorts with a supportive waistband are currently on sale for under $20.

$58$17
Focus Training Tank
Focus Training Tank
Sweaty Betty
Focus Training Tank

If a flowy workout top is more your thing, check out this lightweight tank with dropped him for extra coverage in the back.

$58$34
Spirit Restored Yoga Bra
Spirit Restored Yoga Bra
Sweaty Betty
Spirit Restored Yoga Bra

Ideal for low-impact workouts, like yoga, this sports bra provides light support. 

$44$22
Pennine Zip Up
Pennine Zip Up
Sweaty Betty
Pennine Zip Up

It's always nice to have a cozy fleece on hand especially if it has multiple zippered pockets. You can currently pick from three color options of this Sherpa fleece that are all on sale.

$168$100
All Day High-Waisted Workout Cropped Leggings
All Day High-Waisted Workout Cropped Leggings
Sweaty Betty
All Day High-Waisted Workout Cropped Leggings

Embossed with an animal print, these brilliant blue cropped leggings make a statement. The squat-proof leggings also have the convenient side pocket to hold your essentials. 

$78$23
Power Medium Impact Sports Bra
Power Medium Impact Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty
Power Medium Impact Sports Bra

This gorgeous teal medium impact bra comes with removable pads for added coverage. It's stretchy and fast drying to keep up with your workouts. 

$68$27
Mindful Seamless High Neck Yoga Bra
Mindful Seamless High Neck Yoga Bra
Sweaty Betty
Mindful Seamless High Neck Yoga Bra

Stay comfortable and confident in this strappy sports bra from Sweaty Betty. 

$48$19
Wave Zip Thru Swimsuit
Wave Zip Thru Swimsuit
Sweaty Betty
Wave Zip Thru Swimsuit

Designed for your best swim, this performance swimsuit is perfect for laps in the pool. The chlorine-resistant fabric also provides UV protection.

$108$54

