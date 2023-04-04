Sweaty Betty Workout Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Their Archive Sale
Who else feels like they are coming out of hibernation as spring is finally bringing us warmer days? After months of being cooped up, we are ready to get out moving in the sunshine and it doesn't hurt to look good while doing it.
Sweaty Betty, a popular activewear brand, delivers cute workout apparel that is sculpting and sweat-wicking to keep you stylish even in the midst of a heart-pumping, sweat-dripping exercise circuit. Their leggings, designed for your best performance, are a favorite of superstar Halle Berry. She has previously recommended their Super Sculpt High-Waisted Leggings which she considers an everyday essential in an Amazon live stream. Currently, these celeb-loved leggings are on sale for 50% off during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale.
Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple.
The flattering leggings aren't the only awesome deal you can score during Sweaty Betty's Archive Sale. With over 450 items discounted, you can save up to 70% during this spring sales event. From comfy running tanks to fashionable sports bras to performance swimwear and everything in between, the Archive Sale is a great excuse to stock up on your activewear.
With so many impressive deals during this event, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks to shop during the Sweaty Betty Archive Sale.
How adorable is this wrap tank? It's made with sweat-wicking material that's also soft and lightweight.
Who doesn't love a matching set? The leggings that match the top above are also on sale right now.
The cinched silhouette provides a flattering fit for your next run. Along with having breathable mesh on the back, the fabric is water-resistant for any inclement weather you may encounter.
Prefer a workout short for spring? These flattering shorts with a supportive waistband are currently on sale for under $20.
If a flowy workout top is more your thing, check out this lightweight tank with dropped him for extra coverage in the back.
Ideal for low-impact workouts, like yoga, this sports bra provides light support.
It's always nice to have a cozy fleece on hand especially if it has multiple zippered pockets. You can currently pick from three color options of this Sherpa fleece that are all on sale.
Embossed with an animal print, these brilliant blue cropped leggings make a statement. The squat-proof leggings also have the convenient side pocket to hold your essentials.
This gorgeous teal medium impact bra comes with removable pads for added coverage. It's stretchy and fast drying to keep up with your workouts.
Stay comfortable and confident in this strappy sports bra from Sweaty Betty.
Designed for your best swim, this performance swimsuit is perfect for laps in the pool. The chlorine-resistant fabric also provides UV protection.
