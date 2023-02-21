The 16 Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer That They'll Actually Use
If you know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, picking out the perfect gift for them is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green. Whether the person you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game.
Whether it's their birthday, a holiday, a retirement party or a just-because gift, we've put together golf gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these golf gifts are sure to make them smile.
From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting-edge clubs, shop the best golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.
If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology.
Feel good in these golf shoes made from fully sustainable materials. The breathable design and lightweight traction pattern make for superior comfort on and off the course.
Spiff up their golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly.
This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this spring season.
Keep all of their gear secure and dry out on the green in this waterproof Yeti case that uses powerful magnets to create a 100% waterproof shield.
The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color.
help them track their shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game.
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag.
Get $20 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.
If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time.
Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.
Give their sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun with up to three smart vibration levels.
Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help them keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
RELATED CONTENT:
Boxing Apparel and Lifestyle Brand Boxraw Launches ‘Creed III’ Collab
J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Jeans, Poplin Shirts, Heels and More
Save On Leggings, Bras, and Joggers at Athleta's Sale This Weekend
UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now to Keep Cozy All Winter Long
24 Home Decor Finds to Help Bring the Outdoors In
Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon
14 Best Presidents Day Furniture Sales You You Can Still Shop Today
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles