The 16 Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer That They'll Actually Use

By Charlotte Lewis
If you know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, picking out the perfect gift for them is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green. Whether the person you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game. 

Whether it's their birthday, a holiday, a retirement party or a just-because gift, we've put together golf gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these golf gifts are sure to make them smile. 

From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting-edge clubs, shop the best golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse. 

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer
Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer
Amazon
Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer

If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. 

$180$150
Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes
Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes
Nike
Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes

Feel good in these golf shoes made from fully sustainable materials. The breathable design and lightweight traction pattern make for superior comfort on and off the course.

$70$49
Travis Matthew Between The Lines Golf Glove
Between The Lines Golf Glove
Travis Matthew
Travis Matthew Between The Lines Golf Glove

Spiff up their golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly. 

$35
Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo

This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this spring season. 

STARTING AT $9
YETI Sidekick Dry
YETI Sidekick Dry
Amazon
YETI Sidekick Dry

Keep all of their gear secure and dry out on the green in this waterproof Yeti case that uses powerful magnets to create a 100% waterproof shield. 

$81
V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder
V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder
Amazon
V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder

The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color. 

$320
Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link
Arccos Caddie Link
Amazon
Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link

help them track their shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game. 

$310$301
ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
lululemon
ABC Jogger

These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

 

$128
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel
Amazon
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)

Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag. 

$14$12
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $20 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$249$229
adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Adidas
adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes

Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.

$140
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
Dick's Sporting Goods
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch

If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time.

$200
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Amazon
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls

Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.

$20
Theragun Wave Solo Massager
Theragun Wave Solo Massager
Amazon
Theragun Wave Solo Massager

Give their sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun with up to three smart vibration levels. 

$79
Golf Score Book
Golf Score Book
Amazon
Golf Score Book

Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help them keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.

$45$39
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Dick's Sporting Goods
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag

Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. 

$210

