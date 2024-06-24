Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals on Amazon to Cruise Through Summer: Save Up to 63% on Electric Bikes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Electric Bike Summer
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:32 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Take the legwork out of riding a bike with these e-bikes currently on sale at Amazon.

As an alternative to dealing with rush hour traffic or crowded public transportation, many people are turning to the popular electric bike — also commonly referred to as the e-bike — that assists in pedaling for an easy, breezy ride. Better for the environment and oftentimes more convenient, it's no wonder that e-bikes are here to stay.

If the summer heat has you dreading your daily commute, these motorized bikes can help you get anywhere without getting drenched in sweat. The only downside to electric bicycles is the high cost of investing in one of your own. Luckily, Amazon currently has several early Prime Day deals on e-bikes to help your rides take on a whole new life.

From electric mountain bikes to folding e-bikes and fat tire models, we've found top-rated electric bikes on sale at Amazon today. For speedy, reliable and discounted e-bikes, look no further. Ahead, shop the best cycling deals on e-bikes at Amazon to can pedal comfortably through summer.

Best Electric Bike Deals on Amazon

Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike

Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike
Amazon

Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike

The Narrak Electric Folding Fat Tire Bike combines off-road durability with folding convenience. Ideal for RV adventures, camping, trail riding, and beach outings, it's designed to tackle any terrain and compact enough to fit in your car or truck.

$899 $688

Shop Now

Core Electric Bike for Adults

Core Electric Bike for Adults
Amazon

Core Electric Bike for Adults

The Core electric bike has a powerful 500W brushless motor, speed up to 22 miles per hour and and three riding modes including manual, pedal-assisted and pure electric to help you smoothly navigate through various terrains.

$800 $300

Shop Now

Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike

Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike
Amazon

Ancheer 26" Electric Mountain Bike

From daily commutes to mountain rides or leisurely trails, the bike can conquer any hills with ease. Equipped with a 21-speed transmission system, you can easily select the desired speed.

$510 $478

Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike
Amazon

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike

The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.

$659 $548

Shop Now

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike
Amazon

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike

The powerful 750W high-speed motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 22 mph. Ride on a variety of terrains and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode.

$520 $480

Shop Now

Sivrock Fat Tire Electric Mountain Bicycle

Sivrock Fat Tire Electric Mountain Bicycle
Amazon

Sivrock Fat Tire Electric Mountain Bicycle

You can use this electric bike that's adaptable to multiple terrains as a fully electric bike, a pedal-assist bike or a normal bike.

$1,100 $730

With coupon

Shop Now

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike
Amazon

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike

The Vivi electric bike is equipped with a 500W high speed brushless motor to provide enough power for your daily commuting and trips. Its speed can reach 20mph and the bright LED headlamp is equipped for night riding.

$470 $350

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% on The North Face Camping Gear Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on The North Face Camping Gear Just in Time for Summer

The Best Amazon Camping Deals for Summer 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Camping Deals for Summer 2024

Save Up to 53% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 53% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

The Best E-Bike Deals to Shop at Walmart

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals to Shop at Walmart

The Best Cycling Deals at REI: Save Up to 50% on Bikes and Accessories

Sales & Deals

The Best Cycling Deals at REI: Save Up to 50% on Bikes and Accessories

The Best Hiking Sandals for Women to Wear This Summer

Style

The Best Hiking Sandals for Women to Wear This Summer

Tags: