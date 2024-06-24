As an alternative to dealing with rush hour traffic or crowded public transportation, many people are turning to the popular electric bike — also commonly referred to as the e-bike — that assists in pedaling for an easy, breezy ride. Better for the environment and oftentimes more convenient, it's no wonder that e-bikes are here to stay.

If the summer heat has you dreading your daily commute, these motorized bikes can help you get anywhere without getting drenched in sweat. The only downside to electric bicycles is the high cost of investing in one of your own. Luckily, Amazon currently has several early Prime Day deals on e-bikes to help your rides take on a whole new life.

From electric mountain bikes to folding e-bikes and fat tire models, we've found top-rated electric bikes on sale at Amazon today. For speedy, reliable and discounted e-bikes, look no further. Ahead, shop the best cycling deals on e-bikes at Amazon to can pedal comfortably through summer.

Best Electric Bike Deals on Amazon

Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike Amazon Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike The Narrak Electric Folding Fat Tire Bike combines off-road durability with folding convenience. Ideal for RV adventures, camping, trail riding, and beach outings, it's designed to tackle any terrain and compact enough to fit in your car or truck. $899 $688 Shop Now

Core Electric Bike for Adults Amazon Core Electric Bike for Adults The Core electric bike has a powerful 500W brushless motor, speed up to 22 miles per hour and and three riding modes including manual, pedal-assisted and pure electric to help you smoothly navigate through various terrains. $800 $300 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Amazon Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $659 $548 Shop Now

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike Amazon Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike The powerful 750W high-speed motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 22 mph. Ride on a variety of terrains and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode. $520 $480 Shop Now

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike Amazon Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike The Vivi electric bike is equipped with a 500W high speed brushless motor to provide enough power for your daily commuting and trips. Its speed can reach 20mph and the bright LED headlamp is equipped for night riding. $470 $350 Shop Now

