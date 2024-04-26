Benny Blanco is spilling on his Clueless moment with Selena Gomez.

In a new interview for WSJ Magazine, the 36-year-old producer admits that he "was the last one to know" that he was in love with the 31-year-old pop star.

"It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice," he tells the mag, offering a reference to the 1995 hit film starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. "And then you have that Clueless moment where you're like, Wait, I'm in love."

Blanco previously produced Gomez's 2015 hit, "Same Old Love," and the duo playfully appeared together on screen in the music video for his 2019 collaborative track, "I Can't Get Enough." Most recently, Blanco produced Gomez's latest, 2023's "Single Soon."

Beyond their careers in the music industry, Blanco and Gomez have seemingly bonded over their shared love of cooking. Gomez stars on her own Daytime Emmy-nominated cooking show, Selena + Chef, while Blanco entertains fans with his delightfully zany cooking videos on social media. Now, Blanco is releasing a cookbook titled Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends on April 30.

"I like s**t that looks hard, but it’s actually really easy,” he tells the mag of his cooking style. "I just love entertaining and pleasing people. Doesn't everyone want to be cared for, whether it’s your friend or a lover or your family? Doesn't it feel good when someone makes you something?"

Benny Blanco at the Interscope & Capitol Records Coachella Party on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California - Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Earlier this month, a source raved to ET that Blanco and Gomez's loved ones are thrilled about their relationship.

The source shared that the singer's "friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her."

"Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging," the source noted of the couple's close circle.

Gomez and Blanco "have gotten very serious" in recent days, according to the source.

"Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life," the source said. "They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The duo, the source said, feels "like they bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other."

"They speak their minds, appreciate each other's art, and lift each other up," the source noted. "They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive."

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation. Then, in February, the "Love On" singer opened up about her "lovely" relationship.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

