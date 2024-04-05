Selena Gomez's beau has her loved ones' stamp of approval! A source tells ET that the singer's "friends and family love Benny [Blanco] and his loved ones feel the same about her."

"Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging," the source notes of the couple's close circle.

Gomez and Blanco "have gotten very serious" in recent days, according to the source.

"Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life," the source says. "They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways."

The duo, the source says, feels "like they bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other."

"They speak their minds, appreciate each other's art, and lift each other up," the source notes. "They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive."

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation. Then, in February, the 31-year-old "Love On" singer opened up about her "lovely" relationship.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

The following month, Gomez celebrated Blanco's 36th birthday with a touching post on Instagram. "Happy birthday baby!" she wrote. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco."

