Benny Blanco Dishes on What He Cooks for Girlfriend Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco knows that way to his girlfriend Selena Gomez's heart -- and it's steak!

On Monday, the producer participated in a livestream on TalkShopLive in support of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and dished on his girlfriend's favorite meal.

"She's a huge steak fan, so anything with steak in it," he shared. "She always asks for steak and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes."

Gomez's love doesn't stop there. In addition to the steak, the "Eastside" producer shared that she also enjoys a pasta dish that he highlights in the book.

Winning the ultimate boyfriend award, Blanco said that he stopped by the set of Only Murders in the Building to deliver a delicious gift.

"She loves soup," he said. "So she was shooting a show yesterday and I made a little soup and I brought it over to her."

According to her boyfriend, the Selena + Chef star's cooking skills aren't just made for TV. Blanco admitted that the pair cook together every day, and revealed there's a chance fans may see it on camera.

"Maybe someday," the producer said about cooking on camera with Gomez. "We always cook together, it's not like just for her show. She's an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat."

Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 35, confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation.

Last month, the "Love On" singer opened up about their "lovely" romance and the safety she feels with her boyfriend.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Though they kept their relationship pretty low-key, Gomez and Blanco have shared sweet moments on Instagram, and made their first public appearance together during the EMMYs.

