Selena Gomez might think twice before bringing her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as her date to future award shows. The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star opened up about a recent embarrassing experience she had at the Emmy Awards thanks to her 35-year-old music producer man.

"This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit. But every night I fall asleep to the same show," Gomez explained on Friday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It'll either be Friends or something comfy. But lately, it's How I Met Your Mother. So I fall asleep every night just watching the show."

She shared that HIMYM star Jason Segel was at the Emmys and caught her eye.

"He looked at me and he started waving," Gomez said, noting that she waved back before realizing that the famed TV actor was, in fact, waving to someone behind her.

"He felt awkward and then inclined to come over," Gomez said of Segel, before adding, "And then my boyfriend goes, 'Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.'"

Gomez looked shocked by the comment, saying, "I was like, 'That's weird!' But I do!"

Segel played the beloved Marshall Eriksen on the hit sitcom, which ran for nine seasons and co-starred Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Josh Radnor.

Despite the embarrassing moment, things between Gomez and Blanco are better than ever. Gomez recently released the romantic dance track, "Love On," and has been more open talking about her relationship.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, Gomez expressed her admiration for Blanco, describing their relationship as "lovely" and emphasizing the sense of safety she feels with him.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," she said. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Following months of speculation, Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Despite only making their romance public recently, the pair have actually known each other for quite some time, having collaborated on Gomez's 2019 song, "I Can't Get Enough."

