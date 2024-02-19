Selena Gomez Strips Down in Paris as She Teases New Single 'Love On'

Selena Gomez is living her best life in the City of Light!

The celebrated songstress and acclaimed actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snapshots from her chic, whirlwind trip to Paris.

Gomez, 31, shared a handful of photos from her long weekend in France, including one shot of her modeling on a cobblestone street with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background, filling the skyline.

One of the steamier shots included a photo of the Only Murders in the Building star sitting nude in a luxurious hotel bathtub, facing away from the camera with strategically placed bubbles.

"40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22 🤍🔒" Gomez captioned the slideshow post.

Additional photos in the carousel of snaps included a photo of her lounging in an all-black ensemble on a marble floor in a red room, and two pictures that sum up the Parisian experience in a nutshell -- sitting at a pâtisserie eating flaky baked goods and drinking coffee.

Gomez first announced her new single, "Love On," in an Instagram post she shared on Feb. 15.

Back in January, Gomez made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, and admitted she is looking to focus mostly on acting, even if that means her music career takes a backseat.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she told the Arrested Development and Will & Grace stars.

Currently, Gomez acts and produces the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, stars in Selena + Chef for MAX and Food Network, owns her Rare Beauty makeup line and continues to release singles and work on music in her free time.

For the starlet -- who started acting at the age of 10 on Barney & Friends -- keeping up with the breakneck pace of her schedule has never been the goal. In fact, she told the podcast hosts that music was more something that she considered a fun side project until it really took off.

"I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like -- I would like to find something to just settle on," she said, adding that Disney wanted her to be a "triple threat" when she took on the role of Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," Gomez continued.

