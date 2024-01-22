Everything is not as it seems... or is it? Selena Gomez and David Henrie are already hard at work as they prepare to reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place sequel.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, and the How I Met Your Mother alum, 34, are seen embracing the show's new writers, Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, as well as two others purportedly involved in the production.

"Wizards…the adventure begins…" Thomas wrote in a post, sharing pics of the group at a restaurant. Another photo in the carousel shows several actors who are confirmed to star in the new show, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

Henrie -- the responsible and uptight Justin Russo in the original Disney Channel show -- will reportedly be a series regular for the new show. Gomez -- the troublemaking and rule-breaking Alex Russo -- will be a guest star for the pilot, according to reports.

In an Instagram Story, Henrie reshared one of the photos from Thomas' post, tagging the other actors and expressing his excitement to jump back into the wizarding world.

"Let's make some ," the actor wrote.

Things are moving quickly on the new show as it was just last week that the principal cast members from Disney's original show confirmed the news that a sequel was in the works and that they would reprise their roles.

On Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder shared a photo of herself and Henrie on-set years ago along with a caption that solidified her magical return.

"We're Back," the actress captioned the Story.

In addition to sharing the image, the following slide on her Story featured the Deadline article that broke the news, along with the caption, "So excited."

For his part, Henrie took to his Instagram grid to announce the news with a picture of the script.

"The Russo's are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown 😊 2024, the year magic comes back! 🪄 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace #WoWP #DisneyChannel #BigAnnouncement #SelenaGomez #DavidHenrie #Disney #wereback," he wrote.

According to Deadline, the series will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

It's currently unclear if former cast members including Jake T. Austin (Max Russo), Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) will be involved in the new program.

