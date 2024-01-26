The Russos are back together again! On Friday, Wizard of Waverly Place co-stars David Henrie and David DeLuise teamed up for a joint Instagram post, in which they posed alongside Selena Gomez and Maria Canals-Barrera.

The foursome, who played a family on the Disney Channel series, were all smiles as they stood side-by-side in the photo. DeLuise, patriarch Jerry on the show, and Canals-Barrera, his onscreen wife, Theresa, stood on either side of their fictional kids, Justin (Henrie) and Alex (Gomez), in the shot.

Missing from the reunion was Jake T. Austin who played Max, the youngest Russo sibling, on the series.

"The Russos ❤️🪄coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," the pic's caption read.

The photo follows news that a new Wizards series has been greenlit by Disney Channel. According to Deadline, Gomez and Henrie are set to executive produce the upcoming show, with the former appearing in the pilot episode and the latter serving as a series regular.

Per the outlet, the show, which will star Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos, picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where Justin has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.

But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

DeLuise and Canals-Barrera's involvement in the sequel has yet to be officially announced, though their pic with Henrie and Gomez seems to hint that they may be back on screen. As of yet, Austin and Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) are unconfirmed as well.

One person who definitely won't be back is Dan Benson, who played Justin's best friend, Zeke, on the show. He recently spoke out about how his pivot into working as an OnlyFans model negated a potential return.

