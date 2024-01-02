Selena Gomez Announces That Her Next Album Could Be Her Last

The heart wants what it wants, and for Selena Gomez, that means narrowing down her wide career portfolio in the new year.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the 31-year-old actress said she is looking to focus mostly on acting, even if that means her music career takes a backseat.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she told the Arrested Development and Will & Grace stars.

Currently, Gomez acts and produces the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, stars in Selena + Chef for MAX and Food Network, owns her Rare Beauty makeup line and continues to release singles and work on music in her free time.

For the starlet -- who started acting at the age of 10 on Barney & Friends -- keeping up with the breakneck pace of her schedule has never been the goal. In fact, she told the podcast hosts that music was more something that she considered a fun side project until it really took off.

"I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like -- I would like to find something to just settle on," she said, adding that Disney wanted her to be a "triple threat" when she took on the role of Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Getty Images

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," Gomez continued.

The hobby in question turned into three studio albums to be exact, Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020). Since the release of her third album, she has also dropped singles with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK, "999" with Camilo, "Let Somebody Go" with Coldplay and most recently, "Calm Down" with Rema.

On top of her increasingly busy schedule, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer also has another recent addition to her plate, taking on the role of girlfriend in her newly public relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

In December, a source told ET that Gomez began opening up about her relationship with the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year winner, 35, because she "finally felt comfortable enough" in their connection to address the speculation about their dating.

"She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans," the source said. "Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

IG

Just days before New Year's Eve, the couple cuddled up in a creative snapshot shared by the pop songstress, with the record producer sweetly wrapping his arms around her from behind.

The duo appeared to be spending some quality time together while enjoying an art exhibit, posing together to snap a pic in one room filled with small mirrors reflecting a hot pink floor.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

She first confirmed her relationship with Blanco, 35, on Dec. 7, calling him "my absolute everything in my heart." Later, she shared an image of them kissing on her Instagram feed and revealed in another comment that they had been together for six months.

RELATED CONTENT: