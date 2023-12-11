Selena Gomez is sharing more details on her romance with producer Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old musician and actress took to the Instagram comments section of a fan post about her romance with Blanco to clarify the timeline of their relationship.

"If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez," one commenter wrote. Gomez replied, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

Gomez hasn't been shy on social media, taking to the comments section to confirm her romance last week.

Instagram

The "Single Soon" singer posted a photo with Blanco to her Instagram Story, and also replied to a post about her romance, writing, "Facts."

Gomez also commented on another post about Blanco, writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She later doubled down in the same comments section, defending Blanco and calling him "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

A source recently told ET, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

While she might be head over heels, Gomez still took the time to enjoy a girls night out with Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Zoë Kravitz over the weekend, watching Ramy Yousef's standup show in Brooklyn, New York.

RELATED CONTENT: