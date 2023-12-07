Selena Gomez had a sweet reaction to her good friend Ashley Benson expecting her first child.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a throwback photo of her and her Spring Breakers co-star on the set of the 2012 crime thriller, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine. The candid photo shows Selena with her arm around Benson, who has her arm around Selena's waist while resting her other hand on Selena's stomach. The good friends are wearing bikini tops and bright shorts over their bikini bottoms.

"My angel is having an angel," Gomez captioned the photo. "Congratulations @ashleybenson."

Spring Breakers, also starring James Franco, follows Brit (Benson), Faith (Gomez), Candy (Hudgens) and Cotty (Korine) -- best friends anxious to hit the Florida coast party scene but very low on funds. After holding up a restaurant for quick cash, the girls are thrown in jail but are quickly bailed out by a local rapper, drug pusher and arms dealer who calls himself Alien (played by an almost unrecognizable James Franco). Soon the girls are lured into a criminal underworld scene that's both shocking and exciting -- and clearly spells more trouble for the aimless friends.

Back in 2018, Benson shared that she didn't get paid a cent to do the film.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

"One [film] that I didn’t get paid for -- really, at all -- was Spring Breakers, which turned out to be one of my favorite projects I’ve ever done," she reveals. "In the indie film world, I would rather get paid [next to] nothing to work with someone like Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I’m really proud of."

The film, on a $5 million budget, would go on to earn $30 million at the box office.

Gomez's post comes nearly a month after ET learned that the Pretty Little Liars star tied the knot with oil heir Brandon Davis. Sources told ET that the couple is legally married and that they are also excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child. Benson and Davis got engaged in July after less than a year of dating.

The "Single Soon" singer's post also came on the same day she confirmed that she's dating record producer Benny Blanco.

A source tells ET, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

