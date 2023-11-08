The Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is having a baby!

The 33-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis, the grandson of late billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

Benson subtly revealed her baby bump when she and Davis visited Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop on Monday in Beverly Hills, California.

ET has reached out to Benson's rep for comment.

The couple announced their engagement in July, six months after they were first spotted together while courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January.

While revealing Davis' proposal, Benson showed off her massive diamond engagement ring in Instagram Story posts. In one photo re-shared from Davis' Story, Benson had the sparkler on her left-hand ring finger. "Love of my life," Davis captioned the photo. Benson added, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

A source previously told ET the two are "very in love."

"Things are going well in their relationship," the source said. "They have talked about their future together and are very excited about the thought of it."

