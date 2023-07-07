We're no pretty little liars -- Ashley Benson is engaged!

The 33-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with 43-year-old boyfriend Brandon Davis after less than a year of dating, as evidenced by the massive diamond engagement ring she showed off in Instagram Story posts on Thursday. In one photo re-shared from Davis' Story, Benson has the sparkler on her lefthand ring finger. "Love of my life," Davis captioned the photo. Benson added, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

In a second photo re-shared from a friend's Instagram Story, Benson can be seen smiling while showing the ring on her finger during a FaceTime call. "Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both endlessly , forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!" the text on the post read.

Fans first learned of Benson's romance with Davis -- the grandson of late billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis who formerly dated Mischa Barton in the early aughts -- when they were courtside together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January.

Prior to her romance with Davis, Benson dated G-Eazy on and off after splitting from her girlfriend of nearly two years, Cara Delevingne.

As for the future newlyweds, Benson and Davis were spotted out to dinner with another couple in May. "They were affectionate and looked happy together," an eyewitness told ET.

More recently, a source told ET the two are "very in love."

"Things are going well in their relationship," the source said. "They have talked about their future together and are very excited about the thought of it."

