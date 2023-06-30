Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt has revealed his next big project: marriage!

Weeks after the Apple+ TV series' heart tugging finale, Hunt has announced his engagement to longtime love Shannon Nelson. The 51-year-old Ted Lasso co-creator, writer and star shared the joyous news in an Instagram photo of a giddy-looking Nelson as she accepted his proposal.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" he captioned the shot, which also shows off a stunning east-west emerald cut engagement ring.

Nelson shared the same photo over on her Instagram page, along with an additional shot of the happy couple.

"We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family," she wrote. "Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️"

Nelson and Hunt are already parents to a two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.

Ted Lassowrapped up its acclaimed three-season run on May 31, as the Jason Sudeikis-starring comedy took its final bow as AFC Richmond came so close to taking home the Premiere League Title. The team wound up second behind Manchester United in an appropriately humbling and hopeful conclusion to an honest and meaningful series.

After the final game, it came time for the eponymous Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) to bid farewell to the team and town he's come to love and return home to his son in the United States. However, despite his departure, fans quickly got a chance to see the next stage in the lives of all the other beloved characters.

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) becomes the new manager of AFC Richmond, while -- in an adorably fitting connection to his real life -- Hunt's character, Coach Beard, stays behind as part of the team's coaching staff to marry his ladylove, Jane.

The show also left open the potential for future spinoffs, as certain characters' stories remained openended.

In its first two seasons, Ted Lasso won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Hannah Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

The show has also won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.

