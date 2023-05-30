'Ted Lasso' Finale: Fans React to the Emmy-Winning Comedy's Final Episode
Ted Lasso wrapped up its acclaimed three-season run on Wednesday, as the Apple TV+ comedy took its final bow as AFC Richmond came so close to taking home the Premiere League Title, winding up second behind Manchester United in an appropriately humbling and hopeful conclusion to an honest and meaningful series.
It was a bittersweet episode, filled with the heartfelt speeches and emotional character development that fans have come to know and love from the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.
After the final game, it came time for the eponymous Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to bid farewell to the team and town he's come to love and return home to his son in the US. However, despite his departure, fans quickly got a chance to see the next stage in the lives of all the other beloved characters.
Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) becomes the new manager of AFC Richmond, while Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stays behind to marry his ladylove Jane, and remain a part of the coaching staff. There's a family for those who remain in Richmond, filled with stories not yet told.
There were also plenty of questions about the future of the series, as certain characters' stories were left open-ended.
In fact, the finale seemed to hint at a possible futures for the series in two notable scenes. First, when Ted gives author Trent Crimm (James Lance) notes on his manuscript for a story about the team's historic success, titled "The Lasso Way."
"Great job Trent, I loved it!!" Lasso wrote on the manuscript. "One small suggestion... I'd change the title. It's not about me. It never was."
Later, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) excitedly presents AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) a pitch for a bold new idea: an AFC Richmond Women's Team.
Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team -- despite having no experience. What he lacked in knowledge, he made up for with optimism, underdog determination... and biscuits. Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and Sarah Niles rounded out the show's award-winning ensemble.
In its first two seasons, Ted Lasso won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).
The show has also won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.
All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.
