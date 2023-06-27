Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Former Rugby Player Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger is engaged!

On Tuesday, the "Stickwitu" singer revealed that her boyfriend, Thom Evans, popped the question.

"I said yes 💍♥️," the 44-year-old wrote next to a series of pictures from their beach proposal. In the first slide, Evans is down on one knee and holding out the wedding ring as the singer looks on surprised.

The post ends with a picture of Scherzinger showing off her bling as she and her fiancé embrace.

Evans took to his respective Instagram to announce the news with the same series of pictures.

"My Ever After 💍❤️," the 38-year-old athlete wrote next to the post featuring his fiancée.

The pair are currently in the "Don't Cha" singer's home of Hawaii for vacation, making the moment even more special.

Scherzinger and Evans began their romance in 2019 after meeting when the singer was a judge on Celebrity X-Factor.

In May, the "Buttons" singer shared a sweet snap featuring her and her man in front of a stunning sunset.

"The last spring sunset…and she is glorious! 🌅 🇵🇹 #Godsmasterpiece," she captioned the photo.

Evans isn't shy about showing off their love. Prior to his post about their engagement, the rugby star shared a picture of him and his future wife dressed to the nines.

"A wonderful couple of days playing in the @montecarlocelebritygolfcup representing Team Europe (the winning side) but also raising money for the @blueangels_foundation and @fondationprincealbert2 Great people, great fun!" he wrote.

So far, no additional details about their wedding plans have been shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Nicole Thinks She's Guessed Baby Mammoth!

Nicole Scherzinger Hits Back at Pussycat Dolls' Founder's Lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger Confirms Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Behind the Scenes of Nicole Scherzinger and Luis Fonsi’s ‘She's Bingo’ Music Video (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery