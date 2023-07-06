The Stewart family is getting another member!

Rod Stewart's son, Liam, and his love, Nicole Artukovich, have announced their engagement.

"Forever 💍," the simple caption, shared on the happy couple's respective Instagram accounts, read. Next to the sweet message was a picture of Liam and Nicole looking at each other while she flashes her ring for the camera as she places it on her fiancé's chest.

Liam and Nicole's news was celebrated by their family and friends.

"So magical, congratulations 💕," Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, wrote.

"It’s about time! Love you two! Congrats!," Liam's sister, Rudy, added.

"1 vibes," Liam's brother, Alastair, wrote.

Liam and Nicole's news comes two months after they announced the arrival of their son. In May, the happy couple shared the first picture of their little bundle of joy, Louie.

"welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23," the caption read.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Inside Rod Stewart's $70 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Rod Stewart Shares Secret to How He's in Best Shape of His Life at 77

Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Is a London Cop

Inside Rod Stewart's $70 Million Beverly Hills Estate: Soccer Field, Speakeasy and More This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery