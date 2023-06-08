See Inside Rod Stewart's $70 Million Beverly Hills Estate -- Soccer Field, Tea Room and Gardens Included
Rod Stewart is saying goodbye to the home he's lived in for 30 years. The 78-year-old singer is selling his massive, three-story, three-acre, European-style estate and mansion in Beverly Hills, California, and is asking for a whopping $70 million.
Stewart gave ET an exclusive tour of his property in 2009, which includes 13 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a resort-style pool, a tea room, a hobby room, a soccer field and two gyms. The main house is 28,500 square feet, and has held concert rehearsals for Stewart. During ET's tour, Stewart even gave a private performance.
And in addition to the mansion, there's a three-story, 4,500 square feet guest house that also overlooks the mountains and offers great city views.
Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman currently holds the listing.
Stewart, who is married to Penny Lancaster, is putting his house on the market ahead of his shows with Boy George this summer in the United Kingdom -- and he told ET that he has no plans to ever stop performing.
"God has given me this voice and I am determined to make the most of it for the rest of my life until I am not breathing," the father of eight and grandfather of three assured fans in 2021.
As for what he wants his legacy to be, Stewart told ET in 2013, "I like to think I was a pretty genuine guy."
