Bob Saget's Brentwood, Los Angeles Estate Sells for $5.4 Million

Bob Saget's sizable estate has found a buyer. More than a year after the beloved comedian's shocking, accidental death, his home in Brentwood, California, has been taken off the market.

Saget's six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion sold off-market last week for $5.4 million, according to multiple reports.

TMZreports that Saget bought the home for $2.8 million in 2003 and that Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, decided to sell the property last June.

The home was reportedly originally listed for $7.7 million when it first went on the market, and the asking price dropped down to $6.9 million in September, before finally closing for $5.4 million.

The gorgeous 6,600-square-foot estate includes a spa room, a guest house, walk-in closets and sprawling yards surrounding the main house.

A source told ET last April that Rizzo -- who tied the knot with Saget in 2018 -- was preparing to get the house ready and was "in the process of selling the home she shared" with the late comic.

"There were so many happy memories they shared together and with his family, but it is too hard for her to be there after his passing," the source said of the house at the time, adding, "Kelly is staying in Los Angeles."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022, the day after he performed a stand-up show.

