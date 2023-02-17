Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Reunites With 'Full House' Cast on the Anniversary of His Death
Kelly Rizzo is still keeping in touch with her late husband, Bob Saget's, Full House co-stars more than a year after his death. In a recent Instagram Q&A, the food and travel blogger was asked if she is still close with the cast of the hit sitcom that made Saget a household name.
Rizzo replied by sharing a photo of herself with John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.
"Love them dearly... this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary," Rizzo wrote.
January marked one year since Saget's sudden and tragic death. Rizzo honored the somber occasion by sharing a tribute montage on social media.
"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?" she wrote at the time. "The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life."
At the time, she added that the thing that makes her situation "survivable" is the knowledge that she is "the luckiest" for having known and loved him.
