Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram.
"My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
The tattoo was done by Laguna Beach-based artist Rick Coury.
It's been a difficult nine months for Rizzo, who lost her husband unexpectedly in January. He was 65. The cause of death was ruled an accidental head trauma that most likely resulted from a fall in his hotel room.
Last week, she shared a throwback video of herself and the late Full House star doing a couple's push-up challenge, writing, "Nine months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be."
Rizzo has opened up about her tattoos in the past, revealing that she has more than 20 and got her first one at the age of 16.
