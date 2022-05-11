Rod Stewart Says He's in the Best Shape of His Life at 77 -- Here's His Secret (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart Reveals Changes to His Vegas Show and Why He’s in th…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on Who Wins in a Fight:…
Why Wendy Williams Says She Won't Watch Talk Show Replacement Sh…
Kandi Burruss Reacts to Rumors Jeannie Mai Is Replacing Her on ‘…
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
Halsey Says Her Infant Son Recognizes Her Voice in 'Sing 2' (Exc…
Michelle Williams Pregnant With Third Child at 41
Rebel Wilson Plays Justin Hartley’s Hype Woman at 'Senior Year’ …
Miranda Lambert Says She Was 'Drinking a Little Extra' After Bla…
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Son Undergoes Emergency App…
Inside Enrique Iglesias’ Private Life with Anna Kournikova
Adam Sandler Reveals How He Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Da…
How Tyler Perry Worked His Way to Billionaire Status
Mandy Moore's Son Gets Confused When She Wears Older Rebecca Mak…
Watch Blake Shelton's Chaotic TikTok Dance to Lizzo's 'About Dam…
Jon and Kate Gosselin Celebrate Sextuplets' 16th Birthday With S…
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga’s Theme Song Is the ‘Heartbeat’ of ‘To…
Hilary Duff Recalls Her Son Falling Asleep at a Justin Bieber Co…
Forever young! Rod Stewart is returning to Las Vegas this week for his residency engagement, and the celebrated singer is opening up to ET about some changes to the new show and how he's managed to get healthier than he's ever been at 77.
Stewart -- who is also gearing up to kick off a new tour -- explained to ET's Matt Cohen, "I have a trainer who's always with me, [getting me] running, cycling, everything."
"I'm actually in better shape now than I've ever been," Stewart shared. "I played a lot of football when I was young, up until my 60s, really, but it all caught up to me and I had to have a new knee."
"So this knee is steel," Stewart added, nodding to his rebuilt knee. "And the ankle, so I can run really fast now."
With his residency show, Rod Stewart: The Hits, returning May 13 to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Stewart is more ready than ever to deliver some epic performances.
"I always have to give people what they want, so they want to hear the songs that made me famous. But we've added a few [new songs] and a couple of songs by other people," said Stewart, who revealed that he'll be performing covers of Blondie's "Call Me" and "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer.
Stewart also teased his upcoming North American tour, kicking off June 14, which he called "a very colorful and sexy show."
After a career spanning six decades, Stewart is still rocking hard and delighting audiences, and the singer says it's simply "because I love it."
"It's part of who I am. In fact, it is who I am," Stewart said. "This is what the good lord put me on this earth to do, nothing else."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Is a London Cop
Rod Stewart Celebrates 75th Birthday & Announces North American Tour (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart Reveals Secret Battle With Prostate Cancer
Rod Stewart Poses With the 4 Mothers of His 7 Children
Rod Stewart Jokes Elton John's Retirement Announcement 'Stinks of Selling Tickets'