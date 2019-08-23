Rod Stewart Poses With the 4 Mothers of His 7 Children

Rod Stewart might just be the friendliest ex around!

The 74-year-old musician took to Instagram earlier this week to share several photos with his exes, the four mothers of his seven children.

“#happybirthday @thekimberlystewart! Can’t believe you are 40! You looked radiant last night! #birthdaybash. A mother’s reunion,” Rod captioned the group pics.

In several shots, Rod poses with his current wife, Penny Lancaster, to whom he’s been married since 2007. The couple shares sons Alastair, 13, and Aiden, 8.

To the left of Penny is Alana Stewart, who was married to Rod from 1979 to 1984. Alana and Rod are parents to 40-year-old birthday girl Kimberly and 38-year-old son Sean.

To Rod’s right is Kelly Emberg, the only one of his baby mamas he didn’t marry, who is the mom of 32-year-old model Ruby Stewart. To Kelly’s right is Rachel Hunter, who was married to Rod from 1990 to 2006, and who shares 27-year-old daughter Renee and 24-year-old son Liam with the musician.

Kimberly also shared some photos of Rod and her mom, Alana, at the soiree. She also posted a photo of Rod with Penny, writing, “Such a magical evening. Love you all.”

