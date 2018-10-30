Rod Stewart Poses for Rare Photo With His 4 Sons and Penny Lancaster

Sons' day out in Malibu!

Rod Stewart posed for a fun photo during a beach day in California on Monday.

The rocker appeared to enjoy soaking up the sun with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and their sons, Alastair and Aiden, his eldest son, 38-year-old Sean (from his first marriage to Alana Stewart, with whom he also has a 39-year-old daughter, Kimberly) and his second son, 24-year-old Liam, from his marriage to New Zealand supermodel and Ovation TV's Tour of Beauty host, Rachel Hunter.

Stewart also has a 26-year-old daughter, Renee, with Hunter, and a 31-year-old daughter, Ruby, from a past relationship with model Kelly Emberg. He also has a daughter named Sarah Streeter whom he welcomed at the age of 18 only to give her up for adoption but, as he told ET in 2013, the two have since reconnected.

However, Monday's beach hang seemed to be focused on the boys with Renee, Ruby, Alana and Sarah absent from the photo.

The musician’s youngest boys are growing up fast, with one of the cuties almost reaching Lancaster’s height. Meanwhile, Liam has carved out a successful career as an ice hockey player, but is currently recovering from an injury which he suffered while playing for the Guildford Flames in the U.K.

The brothers also enjoyed quality time together in the snow in April, with Sean sharing a snap on Instagram.

The family time comes as the father of eight prepares to resume his Rod Stewart: The Hits Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, on Nov. 21.

See more on the music icon and his family below.

