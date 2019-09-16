Rod Stewart Reveals Secret Battle with Prostate Cancer

Rod Stewart revealed that, for years, he's waged a secret battle with prostate cancer.

The legendary singer, known for songs like "Maggie May" and "Forever Young" performed at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England on Saturday night, where he shared details of his diagnosis.

"Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody," the 74-year-old singer said on stage. "I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

Following his health announcement, Stewart urged men in the audience to take prevention seriously and get tested.

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done," he stated.

Stewart was joined on stage by former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) and Kenney Jones (The Who), who have also faced prostate cancer in the past.

Prostate cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide with 1.3 million cases in 2018, according to the World Health Organization. Although the condition is statistically more likely to affect men over the age of 50, younger men can also be diagnosed with the condition as well.

Stewart's announcement over the weekend arrives less than a week after ET confirmed that Eddie Money had died of Stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was 70 years old.

Watch Stewart deliver his announcement in the video above.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rod Stewart Poses With the 4 Mothers of His 7 Children

Cameron Mathison on Telling His Kids About His Renal Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek Makes Triumphant Return to 'Jeopardy!' After Cancer Treatment: 'I'm Still Here'

Related Gallery