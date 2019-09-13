Eddie Money, Singer of 'Take Me Home Tonight,' Dies at 70

Eddie Money, the singer-saxophonist behind popular hits like “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died, ET has confirmed. He was 70 years old.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money’s death comes after a recent battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He revealed the diagnosis in August in a clip from his AXS TV series, Real Money. “Eddie has been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer,” Money’s wife, Laurie, revealed. “It’s in his esophagus, it’s in the top of his stomach -- it’s where the tumor is -- and it’s also spread to his liver.”

In the clip, Money explained that he was “going in for a check-up and [the doctor] told me I have cancer,” He continued by adding, “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach… It hit me really, really hard.”

The full episode aired Thursday, Sept. 12.

A popular singer throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, Money first debuted in 1977 with Eddie Money, which featured the Top 40 hits, “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” His biggest hit, however, came a decade later when “Take Me Home Tonight” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

