Logan Paul Is Engaged to Nina Agdal After a Year of Dating

Logan Paul is having another big ring moment! The 28-year-old wrestler is engaged to 31-year-old model Nina Agdal, according to multiple reports.

The proposal appears to have taken place in Lake Como, Italy, where the couple is vacationing. Paul even shared a pic of the two relaxing in the water.

DailyMail was the first to report the engagement.

Instagram

Paul and Agdal's big news comes just a few months after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May.

"One very special year with my Danish queen," Paul wrote at the time, along with a carousel of photos of himself with Agdal.

Agdal went Instagram official with Paul in December 2022, though they were first romantically linked that summer after TMZ reported they'd been seen out in London, England, together.

"2022, the beginning of me and you," Agdal captioned pics of her and Paul.

