Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Mark Emms -- See Her Massive Ring

Bella Thorne is a bride-to-be! The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce her engagement to Mark Emms, a movie producer and bar owner.

In the pics, Thorne and Emms smile as she holds up her stunning engagement ring. The happy news came in a joint post with Vogue, who shared all the details on the stunning rock, a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone.

Per the outlet, the duo met last year on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party. "It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne says.

Emms popped the question on May 13. After Thorne accepted the proposal, she and her new fiancé celebrated with family.

Thorne has already started planning her big day. She envisions the celebration happening at a countryside manor in the United Kingdom, with her sporting vintage Schiaparelli or Dior for the occasion.

"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" she tells the outlet.

The couple's happy news comes nearly one year after Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo ended their engagement. They were together for three years and engaged to for one.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Engaged: Everything to Know About Their Love Story This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

The Band Perry's Reid Perry is Engaged to Rae DelBianco

Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Former Soccer Player Allan Russell

See 'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki's Romantic Desert Proposal to Renee Monaco

Related Gallery