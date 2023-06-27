Scott Speedman Engaged to Lindsay Rae Hofmann

Scott Speedman is engaged! Lindsay Rae Hofmann took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she accepted the actor's proposal.

The photos featured Hofmann and Speedman in post-engagement bliss. Some shots showed Hofman, the founder of Juillet Swimwear, resting her new ring-adorned hair on the Felicity star's face.

There was also a photo of the couple kissing and a solo shot of Hofmann proudly holding up her left hand.

"Yes," Hofmann captioned her post, before adding the infinity emoji.

Speedman and Hofmann were first romantically linked in 2017. They announced they were expecting their first child in 2021. Hofmann gave birth to their daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, in October of that year.

"Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light,'" Hofmann explained in her post announcing the news, with Speedman adding in his that he was "in awe" of his girlfriend.

They celebrated her first birthday the following year, and Hofmann shared a pic of the festivities online.

