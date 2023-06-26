Noah Cyrus Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus

Noah Cyrus is engaged to Pinkus, the singer confirmed Monday. Cyrus referred to her new fiancé, a fashion designer, as "the least judge mental human being I've ever met" in an Instagram post announcing the news.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," Cyrus, 23, wrote. She paired the caption with a carousel of photos of them together, ending with a closeup shot of her engagement ring. The "July" singer also explained that she and Pinkus have been engaged for about a month now, keeping the news secret to celebrate at first.

"This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time. i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met," she continued. "the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. i'm so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i’m so grateful for you. i don't know how i got so lucky … i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you. "

Pinkus subtly announced the couple's news a day earlier on his own Instagram, where he posted several photos of Cyrus walking a fashion runway on Sunday with the caption, "proudest fiancé."

Cyrus, the sister of singer Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, first announced her relationship with Pinkus in April, when she posted a TikTok of the two of them set to "Everyone Needs Someone" sun by herself and Vance Joy.

"For once, my happiness is leaking into my music," Cyrus wrote.

