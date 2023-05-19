Miley Cyrus Talks Meeting Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Blind Date
It's hard to have a traditional blind date when you're Miley Cyrus. The 30-year-old pop star opened up in a recent profile for British Vogue about how she met her boyfriend of almost two years, Maxx Morando.
Cyrus shared in her cover story that was introduced to the 24-year-old Liily drummer after they "got put on a blind date."
The "Flowers" singer clarifies, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him."
As for her approach to dating at the time, she notes, "I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'"
Interviewer Giles Hattersley notes in the profile that Morando called Cyrus during their interview and the ringtone was Erykah Badu's "Tyrone."
"I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone’," Cyrus says, acknowledging the track.
Cyrus and Morando were first linked in 2021 following her 2020 divorce from Liam Hemsworth.
"I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased," she said of their 10-year romance ending. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."
