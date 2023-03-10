Miley Cyrus kicked off her endless summer vacation, albeit a few months early, with a star-studded soiree to celebrate the release of her eighth studio album.

The 30-year-old "Flowers" singer arrived Thursday night arm in arm with boyfriend Maxx Morando dressed to the nines as they sauntered into Gucci's Osteria da Massimo Bottura (that's Gucci House's fancy talk for contemporary Italian restaurant) in Beverly Hills. It was a rare public appearance for Cyrus and the Lilly rock band drummer, but it was very much warranted.

Cyrus on Friday dropped Endless Summer Vacation, a 13-track album recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Mike WiLL Made-It, Greg Kurstin and GRAMMY Award-winning Album of the Year producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. When Cyrus dropped "Flowers" as the album's single, it spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a personal best for her. "Flowers" is also the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify and it is officially the longest running No. 1 single in the U.K. by a female solo artist.

In other words, lots to celebrate, and that they did!

Cyrus and Morando, who were first linked together in November 2021 and hit Cabo in February 2022 for a PDA-packed vacation, were joined by Paris and Nicky Hilton, Sam Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Cyrus' mom, Tish, sister, Brandi, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, Billy Eichner and many more.

Nicky took to her Instagram Stories and posted a sweet video of Cyrus and Paris cutting it up on the dance floor.

On top of releasing her eighth studio album, Cyrus on Friday also dropped the official music video for her track, "River," which was directed by Jacob Bixenman.

Endless Summer Vacation, which includes a special edition of Backyard Sessions streaming exclusively on Disney+, is divided into two parts: AM and PM to "represent almost like an act."

"The AM to me is representing the morning time, where there is a buzz and an energy and there’s potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day. And in the nighttime, it feels like there is a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime, but a glamour at the same time," Cyrus said in a news release of the album. "In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, a time to recover -- or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. Los Angeles, there is a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it is very inspiring to me."

