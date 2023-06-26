Emily Osment is a bride-to-be! The 31-year-old Hannah Montana alum took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she's engaged to Jack Anthony.

Osment shared the news alongside a stunning shot of her unique ring, which features two stones sitting side-by-side. In the pic, which was taken at Yosemite National Park, she holds her hand up as her fiancé stands in the background.

She also shared a photo of two pins that featured solo shots of the bride and groom as children. Anthony's pin, that showed him wearing a cowboy hat, included the words "Will you marry me?" Meanwhile, Osment's pin, which featured her in a white dress, read simply, "Yes!"

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," she wrote alongside the pics. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy."

"I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything," Osment added. "I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

Anthony, a partnerships strategy expert, first began popping up on Osment's Instagram in 2021, though it's unclear when they started dating.

Since then, Osment has shared several posts featuring her beau, most notably a March tribute to him on his birthday.

"national jack day!!! happy birthday to the absolute best. he walks into each day with kindness and silliness and a lust for life. we should all be a little more like him," she wrote at the time. "send him love today for he is pure magic. i love you!"

Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Gets Engaged to Caryn Chandler This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband Karl Cook Is Engaged: 'Just Deep Happiness'

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Reveal Where They're Getting Married

'Teen Wolf' Star Tyler Posey Is Engaged to Singer Phem

Related Gallery