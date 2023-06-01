'Teen Wolf' Star Tyler Posey Is Engaged to Singer Phem

Ring the wedding bells, Tyler Posey is engaged! The former Teen Wolf star announced his engagement to singer Phem on Thursday.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," Posey, 31, tells People. "We spend every Valentine's Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there."

Phem, 27, said that Posey found the couple a spot where they could be alone on the beach. Posey worked hard to make sure the proposal was a "total surprise," he said. He also designed an original engagement ring for his now-fiancée, using her favorite color -- green.

"I should've known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up," Phem adds, "but I had no idea."

The engagement happened several months ago, and the couple are now planning to wed in October, though they did not confirm exactly where. "We’re keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us," Posey hinted. "We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

Phem echoed her fiancé's sentiment. "Tyler and I are both very spiritually open people so it means a lot we are able to have the service at such a peaceful place," she says.

Posey and Phem first began dating in 2020, after a music producer introduced them. The couple recently opened up about their love for each other on Allison Hagendorf's podcast, The Allison Hagendorf Show, where they each agreed that they were both each other's first healthy relationship.

"I'm not going to blame anyone," Phem said. "A lot of the time, a big part, it was my fault, too."

Posey agreed. "I used to have exes tell me, 'You used to have so much potential,'" he said. "They would look at me, so sad, and just say, 'You have so much potential I just hate seeing you waste it.' Cause I kind of was, you know, I was not the happiest person and getting high all the time. Just sort of coasting through life, and had not much ambition."

Gesturing to Phem, Posey then said, "You have made me realize that I do have potential, and I'm actually fulfilling it, big time."

Posey told People this week that their recent engagement has only deepened their love for one another. "I didn’t expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change," he says. "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it’ll grow even more when we get married."

Phem added that her future husband understands her "on a soul level."

"From the jump he validated my queerness even though I'm now with him and that was really important to me," she says.

Posey told People in 2021 that Phem had helped him understand his own queerness, too. "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess," he said. "No, not 'I guess,' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"

"I’ve grown so much from watching how he navigates the world," Phem continued this week. "We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!!"

