Hello, lovers old and new!
The official trailer for the second season of And Just Like That has officially dropped -- and it's jam-packed with signs of what's ahead and hat tips to what the characters left behind... or did they?
From the start, fans see Carrie Bradshaw unboxing her iconic bird headpiece from her wedding and trying her hand at boiling an egg in her kitchen, a place that once only served as an extra closet.
As the beloved New York City writer leans on her signature coping mechanisms -- namely going on a shoe spree at Bergdorf Goodman -- it seems like Carrie is still steadying her footing after the death of her husband, Mr. Big, a year earlier.
"I thought I was doing so well," she says. "I got through that whole first year."
Meanwhile, on the other coast, fans get a glimpse at Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). As fans could have expected, it seems cracks in Miranda's fairy tale are starting to show themselves. "I don't know who you are," she tells Che at one point.
And don't write off her ex, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), just yet -- he pops up in the trailer, confirming fans will be seeing him again in the new season despite their split.
As for Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), it seems the mom of two's orderly life is about to get a shakeup when she gets a job offer, a pivotal moment for the character who unforgettably walked away from her career to pursue motherhood in the fourth season of Sex and the City.
Still, the most pivotal moment comes at the end of the new trailer when John Corbett's return as Aidan Shaw gets more of an explanation: Carrie emailed him.
"Hey Stranger… Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me - Carrie," she begins her message to her former fiancé.
He must have answered because the trailer cuts to the two at dinner together. "Sitting here with you," he tells her, "is like 10 years just *snap*."
While Corbett joining the revival was music to fans' ears, viewers got quite the shock when it was confirmed on Wednesday that Kim Cattrall will reprise her role in a cameo this season. The series' singular Samantha Jones had not appeared in the previous episodes and denied that she would ever play the character again amid publicized drama with Parker.
Though the news is out, she's nowhere to be found in the trailer, shrouding her return in mystery -- a move that publicist Samantha Jones would likely approve of.
And Just Like That season 2 premieres June 22 on Max.
