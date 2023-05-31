Samantha Jones is back. Kim Cattrall will be reprising her beloved role for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That..., ET can confirm.

News of Cattrall's surprise return first broke when The New York Post reported that the actress -- who has had a long and public feud with former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker -- would be making an unexpected cameo.

Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of And Just Like That..., Max's revival of HBO's hit sitcom, Sex and the City.

Max also confirmed the news on social media, coyly tweeting, "Secret's out..."

Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports.

Cattrall starred as sultry publicist Samantha Jones for six seasons on the HBO series -- alongside Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

She also reprised the character for two subsequent films. However, her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's And Just Like That... spinoff was picked up in 2021.

In May 2022, Cattrall spoke with Variety about leaving behind the character of Samantha, and explained, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough... I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me."

She says that after the second SATC movie, "Everything in me went, 'I'm done.'"

While she had already decided not to play Samantha again, the 66-year-old actress noted, "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did -- on social media."

Meanwhile, the bad blood between Cattrall and Parker appeared to still be potent when Parker spoke with Variety in February and said that she would not be OK with Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," the actress said at the time.

Addressing Parker's remarks, Cattrall told Variety, "Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that."

Cattrall went on to say of her iconic character, Samantha, "I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much."

The new season of the spinoff series will also feature John Corbett's anticipated return as Aidan, which fans learned about back in January when Parker posted new images of her and Corbett holding hands as Carrie and Aidan on the set of AJLT. Since then, the actor has been spotted with Parker around New York City filming scenes for the show.

Corbett joins a star-studded cast, which includes the return of Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt and Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt.

Earlier this month, showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that Candice Bergen, who played Carrie Bradshaw's Vogue editor, Enid Frick, on SATC and in the first of the franchise's films, is officially reprising her role in the new season as well.

"Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we're thrilled about because I always loved Enid," King told Entertainment Weekly in early May. "She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing."

Season 2 of And Just Like That... officially debuts on Max on June 22.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Kiss While Filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Cattrall Responds to 'Emily in Paris' Rumors: 'We'll See'

Darren Star on How 'And Just Like That' Handled Kim Cattrall's Absence

Kim Cattrall Joins Netflix Drama 'Glamorous' as Makeup Mogul