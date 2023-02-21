And Just Like That, the love affair between Carrie and Aidan continues. New photos from the set of season 2 of the Sex and the City HBO Max reboot see Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) hit Coney Island for a romantic stroll along the beachside boardwalk.

True to form, Carrie is dressed to impress in an oversized blue button-up worn over a pair of baggy purple pants. The fashionista tops the look with a long, black and white patterned coat and matching white, slouchy boots. As for accessories, Carrie goes simple, ditching her signature Carrie necklace for a silver chain and carrying a black printed tote bag. Aidan, meanwhile, is furniture maker chic, per usual, wearing a charcoal button-up, jeans and gray boots.

From holding hands to sharing a laugh on set, the pair appear to be having a blast as they continue to film the show's highly anticipated second season.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This isn't the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of Aidan's involvement in the series. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted passionately kissing while filming on location in New York City, on what appears to be the steps outside Carrie's beloved brownstone apartment.

James Devaney/GC Images

Exciting fans even more, Parker took to Instagram and posted candid snaps of her and Corbett kissing on a busy NYC street.

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," she captioned the pics, which came just over a month after Parker confirmed suspicions of Aidan's return to the series with another set of suggestive snaps.

According to reports, "Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season... reprising his role as the likable furniture maker."

Aidan first joined SATC in season 3 as a major love interest for Carrie. The pair even got engaged before splitting due to her affair with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Aidan also returned for a cameo in the second SATC film where he and Carrie kissed in Abu Dhabi.

Fans of the first season of And Just Like That remember that Carrie's husband, Big, died of a heart attack in the show's pilot episode. The first season ended with Carrie opening herself up to love again and hooking up with her podcast producer.

See more pics from season 2 of the series in the gallery below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie and Aidan! SJP and John Corbett Kiss While Filming 'AJLT'

'And Just Like That': John Corbett Back on Set as Aidan

'And Just Like That' Season 2: Carrie and Aidan Hold Hands in New Pics

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis Spotted Filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery