Aidan Shaw is back! On Friday, And Just Like That's official Instagram account unveiled photos of John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of the second season of the HBO Max series.

The pics featured Corbett's Aidan and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York. Carrie rocks her signature style in the photos, wearing a hot pink scarf, plaid coat and thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Aidan looks dapper in dark pants, a jacket and loafers.

"Shh. Don't tell anyone," the show captioned their post.

Parker commented on the photos, quipping, "Shhhh."

Sex and the City fans will remember that Aidan as one of Carrie's main relationships on the show, second only to her now-late husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In September, Deadline reported that Corbett would be reprising his role as the "likable furniture maker" in a "substantial, multi-episode arc" on the show's second season.

As for what else season 2 has in store, Parker told ET that, while season 1 was about grief in the wake of Mr. Big's death, the sophomore installment will "be about resilience and rebound and laughter."

