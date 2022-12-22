As fans eagerly await for the premiere of anticipated new series and the return of many favorites, HBO Max debuted new footage for the second seasons of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age as well as the first official look at Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.

While brief, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are seen reprising their roles as Carrie tells Miranda and Charlotte, "I have to start a new chapter. Other people do." The clip of them at dinner is mixed in with scenes from season one of the Sex and the City continuation series.

New scenes from Nixon's other show, The Gilded Age, are also previewed in the extended teaser, with Morgan Spector shown as business magnate George Russell. "We can't back down or we'll lose control of everything we've spent our lives building," he says.

But the most notable new footage included in the teaser is shots of Foster as Det. Liz Danvers in the fourth season of the HBO crime drama, True Detective, which moves the action to Ennis, Alaska where eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

Led by showrunner Issa López and executive produced by Barry Jenkins, the rest of the cast includes Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.

The 2023 teaser also included closer looks at season 3 of Warrior, the true-crime series Love & Death, season 4 of Succession, season 2 of Perry Mason as well as the debut seasons of The Idol, The Last of Us and Mindy Kaling's take on Velma. Below is a full list of all the new or returning shows highlighted in the spot:



And Just Like That (Max Original)

Barry (HBO Original)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Original)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Original)

Doom Patrol (Max Original)

The Gilded Age (HBO Original)

Hacks (Max Original)

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

Harley Quinn (Max Original)

How To With John Wilson (HBO Original)

The Idol (HBO Original)

Julia (Max Original)

The Last of Us (HBO Original)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Original)

Love & Death (Max Original)

The Other Two (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death (Max Original)

Full Circle (Max Original)

Perry Mason (HBO Original)

Rain Dogs (HBO Original)

Rap Sh!t (Max Original)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO Original)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Original)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO Original)

Succession (HBO Original)

Titans (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice (Max Original)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

Velma (Max Original)

Warrior (Max Origina)

White House Plumbers (HBO Original)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Original)

For more details on when episodes will start streaming on HBO Max or airing on HBO, check out ET's full list of the 2023 TV premieres.

RELATED CONTENT

TV Premiere Dates 2023: The Full List of Shows

'And Just Like That': Everything We Know About Season 2

'Succession' Season 4: What We Know About the Trailer, Premiere and More

'The Last of Us': What to Know About the HBO Zombie Series Starring Pedro Pascal