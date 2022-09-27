Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season.

"Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, said of Corbett reprising his role as Carrie's ex, Aidan Shaw, in the HBO Max reboot. "Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore."

ET first learned about Corbett joining the show last month, when according to Deadline, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star was pegged for a "substantial, multi-episode arc" on the show's second season, where he's set to reprise his role as the "likable furniture maker."

HBO Max declined to comment on the news at the time.

As far as what fans can expect from the second season, Parker shared that while season 1 was about grief, season 2 is about rebounding, both for Bradshaw, who lost her husband, Mr. Big, in the show's premiere season, and for the rest of the cast, who are each grieving losses in their own lives in some way.

"Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker, who last week shared a photo from season 2's first table read, shared. "More of our new cast members who we love."

On Wednesday, both Parker and Sara Ramirez, who plays non-binary comic Che Diaz, posted photos from the table read, amping up excitement for fans eagerly awaiting season 2.

Parker's post included a photo of the first episode's script, crossing out the title and writing, "@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ." For their part, Ramirez, showed scripts for the first two episodes, carefully covering their titles.

"🤫shhhhh…..," Ramirez captioned their pic.

With Aidan's return, SATC fans can't help but wonder if any more of the cast's famous exes will be making their way to the reboot.

ET spoke with actor Jason Lewis about reprising his role of Samantha Jones' (Kim Cattrall) ex, Smith Jerrod, on And Just Like That after he was unfortunately eliminated on the premiere of Dancing With the Stars this week.

"I don't know that that's really relative because I was there with Samantha," he said of returning to the part. "I didn't have a lot of interaction with the other characters."

Season 2 is expected to be released sometime next year.

