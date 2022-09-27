Sarah Jessica Parker Dishes on Filming ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker on Reuniting With Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy
Sarah Jessica Parker is hopping on her broomstick for a second turn as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2.
ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the film's premiere Tuesday, where she revealed the hardest and easiest parts about making the film's long-awaited sequel, and dished on reuniting with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy to bring the Sanderson sisters back to our screens once more.
"The easiest part was being on the set with Bette and Kathy every day singing and flying, trying to recall and remember what we did and why, and I think the hardest part was just masks in film making, you know, COVID restrictions and guidelines that you really want to honor," Parker, who attended the premiere with her husband, Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters shared.
"It just separates you from people," she continued. "I think one of the best parts of making a movie is the human exchange that happens on a set, you know, you're with your crew all the time. They're a family away from your other family, and so, the hardest part is just feeling separate from people that you typically -- you're all over each other all day long, but if that was what was required for us to get together and make the movie, we were willing to do it."
The easiest part, Parker said, had to be being back around the film's cast and crew, nearly 30 years later, and of course, flying.
"The easy part is just being back among this group, and getting to tell another chapter in the story, and working with Anne [Fletcher] and the great musical department, and getting to sing again and flying -- flying, flying, flying, flying," Parker added.
The sequel sees the 17th-century sisters resurrected after high school friends relight the Black Flame Candle, sparking a whole new adventure. Now, it’ll be up to these students to put a stop to the witches once again.
But this time around, Parker's broomstick is a little different, with the And Just Like That actress hitting the town of Salem on a Swiffer!
"This movie -- the flying, the technology has changed, the engineering and the way they fly people now," Parker explained. "I'm on a Swiffer, and Kathy's on a Roomba, and Bette got the broom -- naturally."
"She was screaming at us, 'Get a broom, get a broom,' and you know, there was only one broom, so, she got it," she continued. "That's Winnie not Bette."
In addition to Parker, Midler and Najimy, Doug Jones will be reprising his role as Billy Butcherson, with Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo playing the present-day Salem students who incite the wrath of the three witches.
The cast also includes Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.
See Parker reunite with the Sanderson sisters when Hocus Pocus hits Disney+ Sept. 30.
