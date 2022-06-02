Sarah Jessica Parker is setting the record straight about her so-called feud with Kim Cattrall. However, it's not a fight because, as Parker puts it, a fight implies two people are involved and, in this case, "there has been one person talking."

During a candid conversation on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Parker gave almost a play-by-play on what exactly happened that led the media to portray this "catfight" with her Sex and the City co-star, who was not asked to be part of the reboot And Just Like That on HBO Max.

Parker admitted it's always difficult to talk about the situation with Cattrall but she wanted "to kind of run through how it happened" in hopes of shedding more light on what triggered the so-called fallout, and to make one thing crystal clear.

"I just want to say one thing, because you've allowed me this opportunity: it's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' -- a 'fight,' a 'fight,' a 'fight.' I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with -- ever," she said. "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."

According to Parker, this "catfight" dates all the way back to 2017 in the midst of a possible third Sex and the City film. That third film never happened, and it all "fell apart" due to contractural demands that weren't met after Cattrall made these demands with the studio.

Parker says she and her co-stars -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon -- were disappointed but added "it happens." Cattrall would later blame Parker of behaving cruelly toward her during the run of the hit HBO show. This seemed like news to Parker.

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," Parker tells THR. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way."

Just last month, Cattrall said she wouldn't play the role of Samantha ever again because that character lived "in a time and a place." She had also acknowledged not being asked to be part of the HBO Max reboot, adding she found out about the show's revival like everyone else -- on social media. Parker shared why Cattrall was never asked to be part of the project.

"We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That...] because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," Parker explained. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Cattrall Shares Message to 'SATC' Fans Who Miss Her as Samantha (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Sarah Jessica Parker Talks 'And Just Like That' Criticism, Chris Noth

Kim Cattrall Opens Up About Why She Won't Reprise Her 'SATC' Character

Kim Cattrall Says She Wasn't Asked to Join 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall Ever Joining 'And Just Like That'