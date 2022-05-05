Kim Cattrall has a lot of love for Samantha Jones -- which is why she is committed to letting her live on in memory and not reprise the Sex and the City character in the future.

Cattrall walked the red carpet at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse in New York City on Thursday, where she spoke with ET and shared a message for SATC fans who were disappointed that she won't be playing Samantha in future seasons of And Just Like That...

"I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever," Cattrall reflected. "She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that."

"I love her so much," she added of the celebrated and groundbreaking character. "But she lives in a time and a place, and I honor that."

Cattrall recently spoke with Variety in depth about her decision not to play Samantha when a third Sex and the City movie was suggested several years ago, and how she found out about And Just Like That... through press announcements like the rest of the world.

Cattrall explained to ET that listening to your instincts and saying no to things you think aren't a good match for you, can be vital and empowering.

"It's a daily struggle in our world. I think that listening to your instincts and what is right for you, it's been a wonderful guide for me, not just in my career but in my life as a woman," Cattrall shared. "I have to get in touch with what's right with me."

Cattrall currently has quite a few projects on her plate as it is, including Hulu's How I Met Your Father, and a reboot of Queer as Folk for Peacock, which premieres June 9.

