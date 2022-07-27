'Sex and the City' Creator Darren Star Weighs in on How 'And Just Like That' Handled Kim Cattrall's Absence
'And Just Like That': Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Samantha an…
Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. Have Heated Exchange at Press Con…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
Darren Star is giving his take on one of And Just Like That's most controversial aspects. The creator of Sex and the City, who was not involved in HBO Max's follow-up show, weighed in on how the new show handled Kim Cattrall's absence during an interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy.
Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on SATC, did not appear on And Just Like That, amid a long-running feud with her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, who stars as Carrie Bradshaw on both series.
To explain how the foursome of friends -- which also includes Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) -- was down a member in the new series, a falling out between Carrie and Samantha was written into the script.
Samantha did make her presence known in And Just Like That, through text messages sent to Carrie, and an off-screen meeting in the show's season 1 finale.
"They definitely had a challenge," Star said of making the new series without Cattrall, "but I love the idea that they kept her alive in a sense and there's always hope."
While Carrie and Samantha may mend things in their fictional world, Cattrall has made it clear that she would not ever return to the role, a decision that Parker supports.
"That’s a no," Cattrall told Variety of if she'd ever consider reprising her role. "It’s powerful to say no."
When ET spoke with Cattrall in May, she shared a message for SATC fans who were disappointed by her decision to never again play Samantha Jones.
"I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever. She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that," she said. "I love her so much, but she lives in a time and a place, and I honor that."
While Cattrall won't appear in And Just Like That's second season, the series' showrunner, Michael Patrick King, has confirmed that Samantha's text messages will continue.
RELATED CONTENT:
'And Just Like That' Showrunner Says Samantha Will Be Back in Season 2
Kim Cattrall Says She Wasn't Asked to Join 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall Ever Joining 'And Just Like That'
Related Gallery