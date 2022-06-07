'And Just Like That' Showrunner Michael Patrick King Says Samantha's Character Will Be Featured In Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Johnny Depp's First TikTok Is Love Letter to Fans After Defamati…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Trial
Amber Heard's Sister Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Defamation Tri…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in New York (Source)
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About School Shooting in His Texa…
Prince Louis Fights Back at Mom Kate Middleton During Platinum J…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Image of Daughter Lilib…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Denied From Dining at New York City Hot…
Johnny Depp Feels Like He 'Got His Career Back' After Trial Vict…
Matthew McConaughey Tears Up Remembering Uvalde Victims at White…
Amal Clooney Says Husband George Is 'Teaching Pranks' to Their K…
When Calls the Heart' Star Chris McNally Welcomes Baby With Juli…
How Johnny Depp Was Able to Win Trial in US After Losing Similar…
Keep your phone notifications on, Samantha's texts will return to And Just Like That! Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that the character's phone communication from season one will reappear in the second season of his Sex and the City reboot.
King and his writers relied on texting to keep Kim Cattrall's character after she did not return to the show. The strategy was hailed as an innovative approach to a difficult situation, and though the writers only recently began work on the second season, Samantha’s texts were one of the few details King would confirm unequivocally.
Cattrall walked the red carpet at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event last month, where she spoke with ET and shared a message for SATC fans who were disappointed that she wouldn't be returning.
"I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever," Cattrall reflected. "She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that."
"I love her so much," she added. "But she lives in a time and a place, and I honor that."
When she received the honor later that evening, Cattrall took the moment to share how important the word "no" has been in both her personal and professional life, as referenced in her decision to walk away from the SATC franchise.
"Saying no to the past is saying yes to your future," Cattrall said in her speech. "Because, ultimately, you are the screenwriter in the movie of your own life."
Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker also broke her silence on Cattrall's exit and the fight that has since been rumored between both women. According to Parker, the media-dubbed "catfight" between them dates all the way back to 2017 in the midst of a possible third SATC film. That third film never happened, and it all "fell apart" due to contractural demands that weren't met after Cattrall made demands with the studio.
"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just want to say one thing, because you've allowed me this opportunity: it's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' -- a 'fight,' a 'fight,' a 'fight.' I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with -- ever," she said.
"There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."
Related Content:
Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon Talk 'And Just Like That' Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker Talks 'And Just Like That' Criticism, Chris Noth
Kim Cattrall Says She Wasn't Asked to Join 'And Just Like That'
Bridget Moynahan on Possible ‘And Just Like That’ Return and Directing ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive)