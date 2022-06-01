Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon are ready to take Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes' love story into season 2 of And Just Like That.

In a new interview with Variety, Sara Ramirez spoke about the polarizing character -- Che is a nonbinary podcaster and comedian who falls in love with Miranda and breaks up her marriage -- and what's in store for the pair come the Sex and the City reboot's second season.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and Season 2 is about reading the book," Ramirez said of what fans can expect from season 2, including lots of Che, which showrunner Michael Patrick King said is one of his "burning passions" for the show's next go-around.

"One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che," King shared. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

While Ramirez is here for all things Che, they're taking things one season at a time.

"Again, I have learned my lesson around attachment to permanence, so I’m open to what’s meant to be," the Grey's Anatomy alum told the outlet with a laugh. "I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and I was also born with a lot of privileges. But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I don’t have to take jobs that I don’t want to do. I think I’ve earned that right. So we’ll see where this story goes."

They added, "We’ll take it one season at a time, how about that?"

While Ramirez admitted that Che made waves during season 1, they're not that concerned with other people's opinions of the character, but rather what Che means to the greater LGBTQ+ community.

"Other people’s opinions of a character — that’s not something I can allow into my process," Ramirez maintained. "I choose what I receive, right? That’s the beauty of being grown — I don’t have to receive everything! And this is Michael’s baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team’s jokes."

They continued, "What I love about Che is that Che is complicated and messy and human. Che is a great reminder that even when we don’t like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else. But the movement for liberation includes everyone, even people we don’t like. This movement, this fight, this party of pride, isn’t just for the people who make us feel cozy and cute — it’s for everyone."

That's what Nixon loves about Che too, in fact, she told Variety she was confused about the "seismic reaction" to Ramirez's character.

"I don’t know what to make of it, Nixon said. "I mean, I think you’ve got a lot of marriage-police people out there."

Nixon also wondered if the reaction to the show's Miranda-Che relationship is because it's so different from TV’s usual "girl-on-girl action that people across the board think is really sexy."

"A person like Sara is really threatening and frightening to people," she added.

Audience reactions aside, Nixon is ready to see what's next for Miranda and Che. At the end of production on season 1, Ramirez told the outlet that Nixon gave them a wrap gift with a card that read, "Let’s see all the ways they come up with to torture us if we get picked up for a second season."

"And that’s how it goes!" Ramirez quipped. "The conflict is what keeps the story moving."

All season 1 episodes of And Just Like That are currently streaming on HBO Max. For more on the show, watch the clip below.

