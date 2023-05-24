After first sparking rumors that she may be joining Darren Star on his latest series, Emily in Paris, when they appeared together at the season 3 premiere, Kim Cattrall responded to ET about possibly reuniting with the Sex and the City creator.

"We'll see," she told ET's Rachel Smith while promoting her new film, About My Father, which opens in theaters on Friday, May 26. "We'll see what happens."

While it's certainly possible that the 66-year-old star could appear in the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series starring Lily Collins as an American ingénue who moves to Paris and joins a French marketing firm, she reminded ET that she has a new series of her own coming out on the streaming platform.

"I don't really know [but] I have another show coming out called Glamorous," Cattrall said. "[It's] sort of like a Devil Wears Prada."

From creator and showrunner Jordon Nardino, the series sees Cattrall returning to the high powered and high fashion world of New York City as the legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, who takes a chance on a young makeup artist, Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), who shakes up her prestigious boutique beauty brand.

"It's very funny, very funny," she said of the upcoming show, which is slated to debut on Thursday, June 22.

The series, meanwhile, marks the latest role for Cattrall, who narrates Hulu’s How I Met Your Father as future Sophie (Hilary Duff) and also played Brenda Beaumont on Peacock’s short-lived revival of Queer as Folk. She also recently appeared on The CW’s Tell Me a Story and starred in Tate Taylor’s short-lived series, Filthy Rich, on Fox.

Until then, fans of Cattrall can see her playing Tigger in Sebastian Maniscalco's loosely autobiographical film about his relationship with his dad. In About My Father, she plays one of the parents caught up in a culture clash after Sebastian (Maniscalco), his girlfriend, Ellie (Leslie Bibb), and their families spend a chaotic weekend together.

As a result of the families coming together, Tigger gets an unexpected makeover thanks to Sebastian's father, Salvo (Robert De Niro), in a hilarious moment previewed in the trailer. "He did that," Cattrall said of De Niro actually cutting her hair -- well, a wig that she was wearing. "It was a wig, of course… We did actually shape the hair a little differently after they put the wig on."

And when it comes to comparisons to her own parents, Cattrall said, "I sort of became the opposite of my parents."

"My parents were very quiet, very English, very buttoned down. And I'm much more upfront," she continued, adding that "it's a good thing."

