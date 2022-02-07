Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Officially Back Together, Source Says
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy "are back together," a source tells ET. One year after the pair called it quits, ET's source says that they are "hanging out all of the time and definitely official" once more.
"Their friends are supportive of their relationship and G-Eazy's friends think Ashley is really good for him," the source says. "They both felt like they needed to take time apart to realize that they actually work really well together."
The relationship update comes shortly after another source told ET that the actress and the singer reconnected after the death of G-Eazy's mom and were "hopeful" about their relationship.
"Ashley and G-Eazy have been spending a lot of time together and talking a lot since G-Eazy's mom passed away," the source said in January. "They have always had love for each other and reconnected after his mom's passing."
"It’s been difficult for him since losing his mom and has been leaning on people who know him best, and who he feels comfortable around, which includes Ashley," the source added of G-Eazy. "They have been getting a lot closer again and are hopeful about the future of their relationship."
In November, G-Eazy revealed in a heartbreaking tribute that his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, died. The artist posted a slideshow with photos of his "everything," as well as a voicemail from his mom.
"I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom," he wrote in part. "The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts."
Romance rumors between Benson and the rapper were first sparked in May 2020, when they were photographed displaying PDA in Los Angeles. In September of that year, she brought G-Eazy to her sister's wedding. They made their relationship Instagram official the next month.
The Pretty Little Liars star and the "My, Myself & I" singer split in February 2021, after less than a year together.
In April of last year, a source told ET that there were "no hard feelings" between the two entertainers. "They're not rushing to get back together and aren't talking about getting back together for now," the source said, adding that "there is still respect and love there on both ends."
